WASHINGTON (AFP) - Microsoft is halting new sales of its products and services in Russia, the tech giant announced Friday, in the latest fallout over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Western governments, sporting organizations and big companies have cut Russia off or dealt it punishing sanctions over the internationally condemned attack on its neighbor.

The US-based tech giant behind software that runs on over one billion devices, said it would "suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services" in Russia, but offered no further details.

"Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia," Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a blog post.

Apple has already moved to halt sales of its products in Russia, while US-based social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have taken steps against the spread of Russian state-linked media in response to the invasion.

Microsoft said it has also taken action over harmful cyberattacks against the Ukrainian state.

"Since the war began, we have acted against Russian positioning, destructive or disruptive measures against more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations," Smith’s blog said.

"We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites," he added.