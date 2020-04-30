UK asks Meta, Tik Tok to prevent access to RT

LONDON (Reuters) - British culture minister Nadine Dorries said on Thursday she had written to social media company Tik Tok and Facebook s parent company Meta Platforms (FB.O) to ask if they could prevent access to Russian state-owned television network RT in Britain.

"I was very glad to see yesterday that the channel is now officially off air on British televisions after it was shut down and Sky, Freeview and Freesat," Dorries told parliament.

"I ve written to Meta and Tik Tok asking them to do everything that they can do to prevent access to RT in the UK, as they ve done in Europe."