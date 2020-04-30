Chipmaker Nvidia investigates potential cyberattack

(Reuters) - U.S chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) said it was investigating a potential cyberattack, following a news report that said the attack may have had taken parts of its business offline for two days.

A malicious network intrusion caused outages in Nvidia’s email systems and developer tools over the last two days, the Telegraph reported earlier on Friday, but said it was unclear if any data was stolen or deleted.

"We are investigating an incident. Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted," Nvidia said in a statement.

"We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don’t have any additional information to share at this time."

Shares of the company pared gains to trade down 0.7% in late-afternoon trading.

At a market cap of nearly $600 billion, Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the United States. It is known for its graphics processing units (GPU) that enhance videogaming experiences and advanced computer simulations.