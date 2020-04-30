China denies making space junk set to crash into Moon.

BEIJING, (AFP) - China on Monday denied responsibility for a rocket set to slam into the Moon, after experts said the piece of space junk likely came from Beijing s lunar exploration programme.

Astronomers initially thought the wayward object was a chunk of a SpaceX rocket that blasted off seven years ago and was abandoned in space after completing its mission.

But it is now believed to be the booster for the Chang e 5-T1, launched in 2014 as part of the Chinese space agency s lunar exploration programme.

The rocket is expected to crash into the far side of the moon on March 4.

But China s foreign ministry rejected the claim Monday, saying the booster in question had "safely entered the Earth s atmosphere and was completely incinerated".

Beijing "conscientiously upholds the long-term sustainability of activities in outer space", spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.

China has set its sights on becoming a space superpower and took a landmark step last year with the launch of the longest crewed mission to its new space station.

The world s second-largest economy has ploughed billions into its military-run space programme and hopes to eventually send humans to the Moon.