Elon Musk, Tesla attack SEC for 'endless' probe.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and its Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of improperly targeting them with an "endless" and "unrelenting" investigation amid Musk s criticism of the government.

In a letter filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, a lawyer for Musk and Tesla also accused the SEC of failing to distribute funds from settlements reached in 2018 over Musk s tweet that he had secured funding to take his electric vehicle company private.