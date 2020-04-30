5G spectrum to be auctioned by end of 2022: Amir Azeem

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication (PTA) Amir Azeem Bajwa, while giving good news to Pakistanis said that 5G spectrum will be auctioned by the end of this year or early next year.

He said that the government has formed an advisory committee for the auction of 5G and work has begun on spectrum identification. In the United States, too, the issue of the 5G spectrum auction has been resolved.

United States faces C-band issue due to aviation. We are solving C-band problems in our country. He said that spectrum was auctioned 5 times from 2004 to 2021, 1800 and 2100 MHz spectrum were auctioned in 2021.

The members of the committee said that the lack of interest of the companies in the auction of spectrum in 2021 has come to light.



The Minister said that all the rules and regulations were laid down in the spectrum auction. Nowhere in the world is 100% spectrum auctioned. The spectrum that we had available was put up for auction. The interest of companies also decreased due to the advent of 5G technology.