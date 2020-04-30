BANGKOK (Reuters) - Digital payments in Thailand have quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels, the central bank said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country s longest-running wave of infections accelerates demand for online services.

Thailand s latest outbreak started in April, accounting for more than 98% of its COVID-19 cases and deaths, prompting tougher restrictions in July and August that reduced mobility. read more

The number of daily transactions made via the PromptPay platform currently averaged 28 million, which is "quite a big jump" from pre-pandemic levels, Assistant Governor Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya told a news conference.

Average daily transactions were just 7 million in 2019 and rising to 14.5 million in 2020, central bank data showed.

As there are new financial services and investments during the pandemic, the financial sector post-COVID-19 will transform towards more digital services and faster, Siritida added.