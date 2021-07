(Web Desk) - China has launched a new weather forecasting satellite namely Fengyun-3E into space.

The satellite is equipped with 11 remote sensing payloads expected to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting.

According to China National Space Administration, the satellite has a lifespan of eight years and will help report the global ice coverage, sea surface temperature, natural disasters, and ecology to better respond to climate change and prevent and mitigate meteorological disasters.