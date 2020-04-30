ISLAMABAD (APP) - Cosmologists recently witnessed two rare phenomena with a gap of just 10 days, an observation perhaps one in millennia: ‘black hole swallowing a neutron star, the most dense object in the universe — all in a split-second gulp’.

A neutron star — a teaspoon of which would weigh a billion tons — orbits ever closer to that ultimate point of no return, a black hole, until they finally crash together and the neutron star is gobbled down by the black hole.

The astrophysicists and world scientists, still in a state of awe, are explaining the phenomenon named as ‘The Cosmic Gulp’, taking place on June 29 and stressing revisiting the cosmological models presented so far.

Prof Vivien Raymond, from Cardiff University, told BBC News “We have to go back to the drawing board and rewrite our theories”, Prof Aurangzeb Hafi, the postdoc Principal Investigator of South Asian region, believes the extraterrestrial twin-events have turned the predominant ladders of cosmology upside down.

According to SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia [Colombo] release, Prof Hafi profusely refuted the prevailing models of cosmogenesis on account of the recently occurred extraterrestrial twin-events. He quite demonstratively confutes that:

“As per the twofold paradigms of black-hole view of the interstellar evolution and the big-bang view of cosmology, the black holes should only collide into the other neutron stars, as well as the neutron stars should also follow the same intergalactic pattern.

“However, through the recent divergence of the twin-events, the universe is telling us something contrary to the Hawking’s cosmological model. Not only these two, but many other crashes also indicate the same mismatched collision phenomenon,” Prof Hafi of Pakistan says.

“Nonetheless, the pattern-divergence rather evidently validates intergalactic magneto-kinetics view of matter-field transposition as well as the interstellar magnetic inversion capsizal swaps,” he explains.

Above and beyond the scientific question marks posed by the phenomenon and highlighted by Prof Raymond and Prof Hafi, the famous astrophysicist Patrick Brady, an astrophysicist at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, remarks in a quite sturdy way, “It was just a big quick (gulp), gone.

”The black hole “gets a nice dinner of a neutron star and makes itself just a little bit more massive.”

All of the data-info along with the indication-clues published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters leave the world with a plenty of question marks on the face of the black hole- neutron star collision event.

“It’s for the first time that we’ve actually been able to detect a neutron star and a black hole colliding with each other anywhere in the universe,” said Patrick Brady, a professor of physics at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee who serves as the spokesman for the LIGO Scientific Collaboration.

BBC London’s foremost report on the intergalactic event, in addition to featuring the rarest and first of its nature extraterrestrial event, utters out quite clearly, that:

“The observations could mean that some ideas of how stars and galaxies form may need to be revised”.

Prof Aurangzeb Hafi, a Pakistani polymath and a discoverer, declared ‘Top of the Top Ten’ by The Impact Hallmarks [IH], for his scientific discoveries, is upbeat about exploring the phenomenon in South Asia region further.

In a talk with APP, he said on Wednesday that he was planning an experiment to observe firsthand the energy released into the universe by the collision between the black hole and the neutron star. He said soon an experiment would be conducted in Pakistan.