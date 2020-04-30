Wearable display offers a 140-inch viewing experience in a set of glasses

(Web Desk) - TCL has confirmed that its wearable display; the NXTWEAR G will go on sale in July. The device will be made available in Australia first, with more markets to follow thereafter. The glasses pack a 140-inch display in a relatively compact set of glasses.

The device is priced starting at $899 AUD. The company had revealed the NXTWEAR G earlier this year at virtual CES.

The company says that the glasses cannot be categorised as a VR or AR device in its current configuration. The TCL Wearable Display, instead performs as an external display for your mobile device or laptop. The glasses come with two 1080p Micro OLED panels, one for each eye. The device is fully powered by your smartphone or other supported devices using the USB Type-C connection. This means you will not need to charge the device.

While viewing content on the device, it is said to give the effect of looking at a 140-inch screen.

The device is said to be compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops that come with USB-C DisplayPort functionality. The glasses will connect directly into your device, and will display content on a 16:9 screen in front of your eyes. The device along with the cable weighs 130g.

Though the device comes with inbuilt stereo speakers that are built into the frames, the company recommends using wireless earbuds or a headset.