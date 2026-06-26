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South Korea hockey team to tour Pakistan

South Korea hockey team to tour Pakistan
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Summary South Korea’s hockey team will visit Pakistan for training and practice matches, boosting international hockey revival and player development.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) — South Korea’s men’s national hockey team will visit Pakistan from July 27 to August 9, 2026, following efforts by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mohyuddin Wani.

A special training camp and practice matches against Pakistan’s national hockey team will be organised in Islamabad during the visit.

The 25-member South Korean delegation will comprise 20 players and five officials. During the tour, the Korean team will use Pakistan’s modern hockey facilities for training sessions and will play multiple practice matches against the national side.

PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani welcomed the visit, saying the arrival of a strong Asian team would provide a positive and encouraging opportunity for Pakistani players.

He said the tour also reflects international confidence in Pakistan’s sports facilities, supportive environment and security arrangements.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation termed the visit an important step towards reviving international hockey in the country and providing local players with exposure to international-level competition.

The detailed schedule of the training camp and practice matches will be announced in the coming days. 

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