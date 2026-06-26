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Pakistan's Gull Feroza reprimanded for breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

Pakistan's Gull Feroza reprimanded for breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
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Summary Pakistan's Gull Feroza received an official ICC reprimand and one demerit point after throwing her bat and gloves following her dismissal against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup.

(Web Desk) – Pakistan player Gull Feroza has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture against Australia on Tuesday.

Gull was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Gull’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the second over of Pakistan’s innings when, after being dismissed, Gull threw her bat and gloves in an aggressive manner near the team dugout.

Gull admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Michell Pereira of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sue Redfern and Vrinda Rathi, third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Shathira Jakir Jesy levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
 

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