South Africa thrash Netherlands to boost Women's T20 World Cup semi-final hopes

(Web Desk) - South Africa kept their ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final hopes firmly alive with a commanding 88-run victory over the Netherlands in Bristol on Friday.

Batting first, South Africa posted a formidable 208-1 in their allotted 20 overs, powered by an unbeaten century from opener Tazmin Brits.

Brits starred with a superb 114 not out, anchoring the innings with an aggressive display, while captain Laura Wolvaardt contributed 45 runs as the Proteas dominated from the outset.

Chasing a daunting target of 209, the Netherlands made a steady start but lost momentum after a series of wickets in the middle overs. They finished on 120-8, falling well short of the target.

Febi Molkenboer top-scored for the Netherlands with 41 runs, while Sanya Khurana added 36.

South Africa's bowlers backed up the batting effort with Ayabonga Khaka claiming three wickets and Chloe Tryon taking two to complete a comprehensive win.

The victory lifted South Africa to six points in Group A, strengthening their position in the race for the semi-finals alongside Australia and India, with the battle for the knockout spots remaining finely poised.

