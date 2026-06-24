England coach McCullum denies rift with 'good friend' Stokes

LONDON (AFP) – England coach Brendon McCullum has denied his relationship with Ben Stokes was damaged by the nightclub controversy that forced the captain into exile for the second Test defeat against New Zealand.

Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were dropped after breaking a midnight curfew in an incident at a London nightclub following England's first Test win at Lord's.

McCullum said he was concerned and worried about Stokes in the aftermath of the all-rounder's late-night antics, which sparked suggestions he might be stripped of the captaincy or retire from international duty.

The pair were largely cleared in two subsequent investigations, receiving only a written warning from the England and Wales Cricket Board for breaking "specific contractual obligations".

Two unprovoked attacks on Atkinson in the nightclub occurred when Stokes was elsewhere, while the Cricket Regulator ruled there was insufficient evidence against them to justify further punishment.

McCullum had declined the opportunity to publicly back Stokes while the probe took place, leading to renewed speculation over the pair's bond after a dismal Ashes defeat in Australia that was marred by drinking controversy surrounding England's players.

England slumped to a heavy second Test defeat in the absence of their skipper and one of their key fast bowlers.

But Stokes and Atkinson are back in the squad for the third Test, which starts in Nottingham on Thursday, and trained with their team-mates at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

And McCullum claimed he is still on good terms with Stokes after a lengthy chat prior to England's net session.

"I've had a good catch-up with him this morning, an hour and a bit talking, and he was outstanding," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"He looks ready to go, he's enthusiastic about the week and, obviously from our point of view, it's nice to have the band back together."

Asked if recent events had made their relationship more tense, McCullum said: "Not at all. We talked about that this morning. I said 'do you know where this has come from, the conversations around our relationship over the last six months?'

"He said 'no, I have no idea'. I said to him 'as far I'm concerned, I consider you a good friend'.

"Obviously we've been through a lot together as a working pair in leadership positions here in English cricket.

"In the end, we both want what's right and what is the best for English cricket and we're crystal clear on the direction we want this team to take."

Stokes and Atkinson are back in the England line-up for the third Test as the selectors made four changes.

Jamie Smith is back following the birth of his second child and replaces James Rew at wicket-keeper.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir, who did not bowl a single over in his previous appearance at Lord's, is picked with extreme heat this week expected to favour slow bowlers.

Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer are the fast bowlers, leaving Ollie Robinson on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old took career-best figures of 7-77 on a bowler-friendly pitch at Lord's in his first Test in more than two years.

But he withdrew from the second Test due to a knee injury and has been unable to reclaim his place.

