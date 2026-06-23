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Haaland's double sends Norway into World Cup last 32

Haaland's double sends Norway into World Cup last 32
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Summary The match tempo had a similar feel to Senegal's first game, against France, with the African team competing strongly in the ⁠first half-hour

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (Reuters) - Erling Haaland struck twice in Norway's 3-2 win over Senegal on Monday, sending his team into the knockout rounds in their first World Cup appearance for 28 years and signalling his intention to make his mark on soccer's biggest stage.

On a damp evening in New Jersey, Senegal -- widely seen as Africa's best hope at the World Cup -- began strongly but their defence ultimately failed to contain Norway's attack, and particularly the 25-year-old Haaland, who now has four goals in two matches at the tournament.

The match tempo had a similar feel to Senegal's first game, against France, with the African team competing strongly in the ⁠first half-hour, frustrating their opponents and keeping Haaland off the ball.

As halftime approached, however, Senegal's defence broke down. Norway's first goal was from substitute Marcus Pedersen, who had replaced the injured Julian Ryerson.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly misjudged a clearance and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was unable to keep out Pedersen's rasping shot.

HAALAND DOUBLE

The second half had hardly begun and Norway doubled their lead. A classic assist from Martin Odegaard allowed Haaland to rifle a shot into the top corner. Ten minutes later, Haaland struck again, volleying home off the crossbar.

Despite a litany of defensive errors, Senegal sometimes looked dangerous on the counter-attack, with Ismaila Sarr getting two goals back, including one in stoppage time.

But it was not enough and combined with Norway's 4-1 victory over Iraq took the European team through to the knockout stages for the first time ⁠since 1998.

It was a moving moment, said Norway winger Alexander Sorloth.

"We are through, and we played a hell of a lot better match than last time," he said. "We played against Senegal, who are a fantastic team, and I think we were better than them."

After France beat Iraq 3-0 on Monday, Group I is the first to have two teams secure their place in the final 32. The best Senegal can hope ⁠for is to squeeze through as one of the best third-placed teams, while Norway and France will battle it out for top spot on Friday.

The jubilant Norwegians ended the game by taking part in a "Viking row" on the pitch, facing their fans, but Haaland warned Norway fans to stay realistic when ⁠asked if it was the "Haaland World Cup".

"Qualifying for the first time in 28 years, and getting through the group stage, then yes it is," he said. "But winning the whole thing, definitely not. Let us be realistic."

Heavy rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon ⁠had led to shelter-in-place warnings and made travel difficult, and the other Group I match in Philadelphia was temporarily suspended.

The rain in New York/New Jersey largely eased off during play, but about half an hour after the game finished another shelter-in-place warning was issued.
 

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