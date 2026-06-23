Balogun chases 'inevitable' Messi in wild Golden Boot race

IRVINE (United States) (AFP) – United States striker Folarin Balogun has netted twice already this World Cup, and has set his sights on rivalling the elite group of "inevitable" goalscorers like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to reporters at the US training camp Monday, Balogun admitted he covets the Golden Boot -- awarded to the tournament's top scorer -- but is finding it hard to even keep track of all the goals being banged in by the world's best.

As he spoke, Messi broke the all-time World Cup scoring record by scoring his fourth of the tournament, against Austria, and added a fifth shortly after.

"I think it's annoying!" joked Balogun. "Seeing players like Messi, Mbappe, Haaland -- they're so inevitable. I think they're scoring a goal a game, sometimes more."

"For me, it's just about trying to get to that level -- to be inevitable as well, to be consistent. And I'm sure I've got the potential in me to do that."

Balogun, who was born in New York but came up through the English football system, including Arsenal's academy, now plays for Monaco.

He top-scored for the French Ligue 1 club last season with 19 goals after a reported 40-million-euro transfer.

Balogun continued that fine form as he scored two goals in the US opening World Cup win over Paraguay, helping inflame the excited hopes of the host nation.

But his quest to chase the likes of Messi may face an extra complication. With the US already assured of topping Group D, coach Mauricio Pochettino could be tempted to bench his stars against Turkey on Thursday.

And Balogun picked up a yellow card against Australia, meaning another booking would cause him to miss their first knockout clash in San Francisco next week.

Balogun said the manager "hasn't said anything to us" about managing minutes or avoiding cautions, but told reporters that he wants "to play every game."

"That is the sort of player I am," he said.

"I think the most important thing for a professional athlete in any sport is to be available. I'm no different, so, of course, I want to play.

"But it's also important to be smart. I wouldn't want to pick up a yellow card and miss the round of 32."

Balogun also said he "for sure" has plans to catch another record -- Landon Donovan is the all-time US leading goal scorer at World Cups, on five.

"Hopefully the further we go, the more opportunities I have to score," he said.

"I mean, any goal in the World Cup is something that's going to be cherished forever."

