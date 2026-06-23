Draper makes winning return at Eastbourne with Murray on his side

LONDON (AFP) – Britain's Jack Draper made a winning start to his comeback from injury in front of new coach Andy Murray at the Eastbourne Open on Monday.

Murray watched from a courtside box as former world number four Draper beat Marcos Giron 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) in the first round on the sun-baked English south coast.

He showed no obvious fitness concerns during a solid display to set up all-British encounter with Jack Pinnington Jones in the last 16 of the Wimbledon warm-up event.

"It's been an incredibly difficult year for me with certain physical bits but to be here is really special," Draper said.

"If you haven't competed in a while you never know what to expect. But I'm really happy with the way I came through in the end.

"I've given myself another opportunity in the second round to play better and keep on hopefully building momentum in my tennis and in my body."

Draper has enlisted the support of former Wimbledon champion Murray for the grass-court campaign after being plagued by chronic arm and knee injuries over the past year, in addition to a recent shoulder problem.

The 24-year-old, who has plummeted to 160 in the rankings, declared himself in a "very good place" ahead of his first competitive outing since retiring injured in the last 32 of the Barcelona Open on April 13.

Former US Open semi-finalist Draper praised Murray's influence, saying: "I haven't called him 'Sir' yet - that's not going to happen!

"Andy, truthfully, is one of my biggest inspirations.

"As I came on to the tour, we spent some time together and I think we have a great relationship off the court but also what he brings to me in terms of the tennis as well."

