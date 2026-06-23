Haaland's second World Cup double lifts Norway past Senegal

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., (Reuters) - Erling Haaland scored two goals in Norway's 3-2 win over Senegal on Monday, booking a place for his team in the knockout round in their first World Cup appearance for 28 years.

On a damp evening in New Jersey, Senegal -- widely seen as Africa's best hope at the World Cup -- began strongly but their defence ultimately failed to contain Norway's attack, and particularly the 25-year-old Haaland, who now has four goals in two matches at this World Cup.

The match tempo had a similar feel to Senegal's ⁠first game, against France, with the African team competing strongly in the first half-hour frustrating their opponents and keeping Haaland off the ball.

As halftime approached, however, Senegal's defence broke down. Norway's first goal was from Marcus Pedersen, who came on as a substitute for the injured Julian Ryerson. Senegal captain, 35-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly, misjudged a clearance and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was unable to stop Pedersen's shot.

HAALAND DOUBLE

The second half had hardly begun and Norway got a second, a classic assist from Martin Odegaard, who had fluffed an earlier opportunity of his own, allowed Haaland to rifle a shot into the top corner. Ten minutes later, Haaland struck again, volleying home off the crossbar.

Despite a litany of ⁠defensive errors, Senegal sometimes looked dangerous on the counter-attack, with Ismaila Sarr getting two goals back, including one in stoppage time, but it was not enough.

After France beat Iraq 3-0, Group I is the first to have two teams secure their place in the final 32. The best Senegal can hope for is to squeeze through as one of the best third-placed teams. ⁠Norway and France will battle it out to decide who tops the group on Friday.

The jubilant Norwegians ended the game by taking part in a "Viking row" on the pitch, facing their fans. The stadium was dominated by the red jerseys of Norway, ⁠who have been entertaining New Yorkers in recent days with their mass rowing. Visa restrictions have prevented most Senegalese from entering the U.S., and there were far fewer of their fans in the stands.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms during the ⁠afternoon had led to shelter-in-place warnings and made travel difficult, and led the other Group I match in Philadelphia to be temporarily suspended. Most fans who braved the weather donned ponchos in the outdoor stadium, although the rain eased off as play commenced.

