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Algeria rally to eliminate World Cup debutants Jordan in 2-1 win

Algeria rally to eliminate World Cup debutants Jordan in 2-1 win
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Summary The victory put Algeria level with Austria on three points in Group J

SANTA CLARA (Reuters) - Algeria stormed back to beat Jordan 2-1 and eliminate the World Cup debutants with a match to spare on Monday thanks to second-half goals from substitute Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri.

Benbouali's header cancelled out Nizar Al-Rashdan's first-half opener and Gouiri poked home in a goalmouth scramble eight minutes from time to revive Algeria's campaign after their opening 3-0 loss to Argentina.

"I don't know if we showed our true face but we played a better game than against Argentina," forward Gouiri said.

"We conceded a goal but we had the mental resilience and we're gradually gaining strength, and this match will do us a lot of good."

The victory put Algeria level with Austria on three points in Group J, while ensuring defending champions Argentina will go through to the next round as group winners following their ⁠2-0 win over the Austrians earlier on Monday.

Tearful Jordan keeper Yazeed Abu Laila said his team were unlucky.

"The goals we conceded weren't really down to tactics or anything like that. We had the game under control, but we missed our chances," he said. "As players, we have to look at the details and take responsibility.

"We blame ourselves and apologise to our fans."
 

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