FIH Hockey Pro League: Pakistan suffer narrow 3-4 defeat against arch-rivals India

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan's national hockey team suffered a narrow 3-4 defeat against arch-rivals India in a thrilling encounter during the FIH Hockey Pro League.

The high-octane match, played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, witnessed a sensational, see-saw battle between the traditional powerhouse nations.

However, the 12th-ranked Pakistani side ultimately fell short against an 8th-ranked Indian team.

Pakistan displayed an aggressive start to the game, securing an early 1-0 lead in the first half.

India bounced back strongly in the second quarter, leveling the score and capitalizing on opportunities to take a 2-1 lead.

By the end of the third quarter, India consolidated their position further, stretching their advantage to 3-1.

The game intensified dramatically in the final minutes as both teams traded another goal each, but despite Pakistan's late resurgence, India managed to hold on for a 4-3 victory as the final whistle blew.

Pakistan was heavily disadvantaged in this crucial fixture, missing three of their top players.

Penalty corner specialist Sufyan Khan, star forward Hannan Shahid, and team captain Ammad Butt were all ruled out of action.

Out of the 13 matches played in the league so far, Pakistan has scored 19 goals while conceding 63.

Looking ahead, Pakistan will face England in their next match on Wednesday.

Fans won't have to wait long for a rematch against India, as the two subcontinental rivals are scheduled to clash again on June 26, followed by Pakistan's 16th and final league match against England the next day.