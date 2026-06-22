Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Messi breaks men's World Cup scoring record with 17th goal

Messi breaks men's World Cup scoring record with 17th goal
Updated on

Summary The Argentina ​captain moved level with Brazilian great ⁠Marta, whose 17 goals in ​the women's tournament had stood ​as the overall World Cup record

DALLAS, Texas (Reuters) - Lionel Messi became the all-time leading scorer in men's ​World Cup history on Monday, ‌netting his 17th tournament goal during Argentina's match against Austria to surpass ​Germany striker Miroslav Klose.

The Argentina ​captain moved level with Brazilian great ⁠Marta, whose 17 goals in ​the women's tournament had stood ​as the overall World Cup record, by scoring his fourth goal of the 2026 ​edition.

Messi crowned a flowing Argentina ​move in Dallas, starting the attack before ‌arriving ⁠unmarked in the penalty area to sweep a first-time finish into the bottom corner from Facundo ​Medina's low ​cross.

The goal ⁠put Argentina ahead in their second Group J ​match as the South American ​side ⁠sought to secure a place in the knockout stage after opening ⁠their ​campaign with a ​3-0 victory over Algeria.

Browse Topics
Football Sports

Related News

Ageless Messi has World Cup scoring record in his sights
Mexican fans rally behind Iran as 'our second team' at World Cup
Salah revels in central role to help Egypt make their World Cup mark
Belgium held 0-0 by Iran as Ngoy sent off
Featured

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

Rubio says no country has right to charge for using an international waterway