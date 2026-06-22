Messi breaks men's World Cup scoring record with 17th goal

DALLAS, Texas (Reuters) - Lionel Messi became the all-time leading scorer in men's ​World Cup history on Monday, ‌netting his 17th tournament goal during Argentina's match against Austria to surpass ​Germany striker Miroslav Klose.

The Argentina ​captain moved level with Brazilian great ⁠Marta, whose 17 goals in ​the women's tournament had stood ​as the overall World Cup record, by scoring his fourth goal of the 2026 ​edition.

Messi crowned a flowing Argentina ​move in Dallas, starting the attack before ‌arriving ⁠unmarked in the penalty area to sweep a first-time finish into the bottom corner from Facundo ​Medina's low ​cross.

The goal ⁠put Argentina ahead in their second Group J ​match as the South American ​side ⁠sought to secure a place in the knockout stage after opening ⁠their ​campaign with a ​3-0 victory over Algeria.