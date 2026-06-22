Ageless Messi has World Cup scoring record in his sights

LOS ANGELES (United States) (AFP) – Lionel Messi and World Cup holders Argentina face Austria in Dallas on Monday with the Argentine great needing one more goal to rewrite the record books.

Messi, who turns 39 on Wednesday, equalled Miroslav Klose's all-time mark of 16 World Cup goals when scoring a hat-trick in the 3-0 opening win over Algeria.

The Argentina captain was tearful after his first goal, and it later emerged that his father is recovering from an unspecified health issue.

Despite his personal travails and a troubled build-up because of a hamstring injury, Messi's mere presence appears to inspire his teammates.

"If anyone thought this group was better off without Leo, today it became clear that Leo is the most important of them all," said midfielder Alexis Mac Allister after the win against Algeria.

Argentina can qualify for the next round with a victory and would be assured of finishing top of Group J if Jordan fail to beat Algeria later on Monday.

Mbappe's century

Another player chasing the all-time World Cup scoring record, Kylian Mbappe, will play his 100th game for France when they meet Iraq in Philadelphia.

Kylian Mbappe will reach 100 appearances for France despite being just 27.



"There is nothing bigger – one hundred is a historic figure, and to have the chance to reach that tally here at a World Cup means it will be a special match for me," Mbappe told reporters on Sunday.

Mbappe, 27, is tied with West Germany legend Gerd Mueller on 14 goals after he netted twice in France's opening 3-1 win against Senegal in Group I.

France, who were beaten by Argentina on penalties in the last final in 2022, will expect to brush aside the Iraqis to guarantee a ticket to the knockout phase.

Norway and their marksman Erling Haaland, who scored twice against Iraq in a 4-1 opening win, will also be guaranteed of going through from Group I if they beat Senegal in New Jersey and France defeat Iraq.

Cape Verde magic

In Sunday's action, Spain got their campaign back on track with a 4-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia and debutants Cape Verde conjured another memorable performance to snatch a 2-2 draw with Uruguay.

European champions Spain were frustrated in a 0-0 draw with World cup debutants Cape Verde in their opening game, sparking criticism at home.

But against the Saudis, Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal opened the scoring as he made his first start in two months since recovering from a hamstring problem.

Mikel Oyarzabal added two more, before a Hassan al-Tambakti own goal.

Spain coach Luis De la Fuente said his squad had been fuelled by the criticism of their opening performance.

"When someone questions your work, it is only human that anyone with courage and pride reacts to prove people wrong," said De la Fuente.

Cape Verde's forward Helio Varela (26) celebrates with teammate Ryan Mendes after scoring his team's equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Uruguay.



The win put Spain top of Group H with four points after two matches.

Cape Verde grabbed another point in an entertaining draw with Uruguay in Miami.

Their coach Bubista said his team were now dreaming of a place in the knockout rounds -- a scenario that would have been unthinkable before the tournament.

"We want to show the entire world that we are in the condition to fight for qualification, and I think that that's what we showed today in today's match," Bubista said.

Belgium are still looking for their first win after being held to a 0-0 draw by Iran in Group G.

The Red Devils, who also drew with Egypt in their opening game, finished the game in Los Angeles with 10 men and struggled to break down a resolute Iranian side.

The Egyptians moved to the top of the group on Sunday after coming from behind to claim the first World Cup victory in the country's history, 3-1 win over New Zealand.

Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Zico and Trezeguet scored Egypt's goals after Finn Surman had given New Zealand the lead.

"It's incredible, I don't know how to express it in words," former Liverpool star Salah said of the historic first win.

"It's a great achievement for all the players and the subs, and hopefully we can make history and qualify first."