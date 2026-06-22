Mexican fans rally behind Iran as 'our second team' at World Cup

INGLEWOOD (United States) (AFP) – Sporting his Mexico team jersey, soccer fan Alan Romero got up at 4 am on Sunday to drive from Tijuana to Los Angeles, just so he could cheer for Iran in its World Cup match against Belgium.

The 35-year-old is one of hundreds of Mexican supporters who went to SoFi Stadium to watch a match that, on first glance, had nothing to do with them.

Yet, the crowd leapt with joy when Iran's Team Melli nearly scored against Belgium's Red Devils, before the referree disallowed the goal for being offside – earning a chorus of whistles.

"Our second team for this World Cup is Iran," Romero told AFP, taking pride in Tijuana managing to host the Iranian team at the last minute, after a series of off-field matters kept them from their US-based training camp.

With the United States and Israel's war against Iran as a backdrop, the Persian squad has voiced complaints of unfair treatment over US visas, travel times and equity with all the teams who have earned their spot in FIFA's vaunted global tournament.

Iran's team moved its base camp from Tucson, Arizona to Tijuana after a dozen of its staff members had their US visas denied.

The tensions have created an unexpected solidarity between Mexicans and Iranians – a football friendship already evident during Iran's first match against New Zealand, also held in Los Angeles.

Unbelievable support

Iranian fans show a sign that reads "Thank you, Mexico for hosting Iran's team Melli" ahead of the 2026 World Cup match between Belgium and Iran in Los Angeles.



In Los Angeles, a city steeped in Mexican culture, a large portion of the crowd cheered for Iran during their match.

The support was so noticable that Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi offered his thanks to Mexican fans.

"We're looking forward to the next two matches, we hope they'll keep supporting us this way," he said after the game.

"The support from the Mexican fans has been unbelievable," said Iranian American YouTuber Art Eftekhari, who has a channel devoted to the Iranian national team.

The 44-year-old said their support helps make up for all the controversies surrounding Team Melli.

Besides, beyond the way the United States has treated the team, the welcome from Los Angeles's large Iranian diaspora community has been mixed: many in the stadium cheered the players, but boorf the Iranian anthem in protest of the Islamic Republic.

"I try not to pay attention to that, I'm just focusing on the match," Eftekhari said. "The warm welcome of Mexican fans makes us forget about what's happening off the pitch."

For Latino plans, it's the setbacks and the discord that motivates them to raise their voices for Iran's players.

"I think that they're being treated unfairly," said Nikkole Martinez, a 24-year-old fan of Mexican descent who lives in the Los Angeles area.

"At the end of the day, they're just young men trying to play the sport they love, it has nothing to do with their government. They should be treated fairly and equally, as much as everybody else."

'Outsider'

Iran's forward Mehdi Taremi signs autographs before he and the team's players leave for the US in Tijuana, Mexico.



The Iranian squad voiced protest this week because the Belgian team was allowed to enter Los Angeles on Friday, but Iran wasn't allowed to travel into the US until Saturday.

"For this game, they're at a disadvantage. They absolutely don't deserve that," Martinez said, adding that she likes to root for underdogs.

Another fan who traveled from Tijuana, 25-year-old Jaen Pina, agreed that Iran's treatment was unfair.

"The Belgian players are well-rested, while the Iranian team is not, so that's a big disadvantage," Pina said.

Pina admits he does not know any Iranian players, but he knows the team faces big Belgian stars and he supports Team Melli on principle, because of the visa and travel issues they have faced.

"To be honest, that's bullshit, why do they do that?" Pina said.

"That's why I'm with them, because this World Cup has become political."