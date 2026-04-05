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Asim Khan qualifies for World Squash Championships 2026

Asim Khan qualifies for World Squash Championships 2026
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Summary The Pakistani player defeated the Malaysian player in the final of the event by 3 sets to 2

HONG KONG (Dunya News) - Pakistani squash player Asim Khan has qualified for the World Squash Championships.

The Pakistani player defeated the Malaysian player in the final of the event by 3 sets to 2. The World Squash Championship will be played in Egypt in May.

According Pakistan Squash Federation, Asim fought valiantly in a gripping five-game final against Malaysia’s Joachim Chuah, winning 3-2 after an intense 82-minute battle.

The match scores were 11-3, 13-11, 9-11, 3-11, 12-10, reflecting the high level of competition and resilience displayed by both players.

Asim started strongly, dominating the first two games with aggressive shot-making and precise control. However, Chuah staged a remarkable comeback, taking the next two games to level the contest. In the fifth game, Asim held his nerve to edge past his opponent in a nail-biting finish.

With this victory, Asim Khan has officially qualified for the PSA World Championships 2026, scheduled to be held in Giza, Egypt from May 8 to 16. The mega event will feature the world’s top squash players competing for a lucrative prize purse of $700,000.

 

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