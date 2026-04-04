Ronaldo scores twice on return as Al Nassr thumps Al Najma

(Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return from a month-long injury layoff by scoring ​twice in the second half as Al ‌Nassr maintained their winning run with a 5-2 victory over bottom side Al Najma in the Saudi Pro ​League on Friday.

The Portuguese forward, sidelined ​since February, had missed Al Nassr’s previous two ⁠league matches and was also ruled out ​of Portugal’s friendlies against Mexico and the United ​States last month.

Al Najma, who have won only once in 27 league games, took a surprise lead a ​minute before halftime through Rakan Al Tulayhi.

Al Nassr ​responded swiftly, with Abdullah Al Hamdan and Sadio Mane scoring ‌in ⁠first-half stoppage time to turn the match around.

The visitors drew level two minutes after the restart when Felippe Cardoso struck, but Al Nassr ​regained control ​when Ronaldo ⁠converted a penalty in the 56th minute.

The 41-year-old added his second in ​the 73rd minute before Mane sealed ​the ⁠win with a stoppage-time strike.

Al Nassr’s 13th consecutive league victory kept them top of the standings ⁠on 70 ​points, six clear of ​second-placed Al Hilal, who play Al Taawoun on Saturday.