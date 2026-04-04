Kane ruled out of Bayern match with injury, says Kompany

BERLIN (AFP) – Harry Kane will miss Bayern Munich's Bundesliga match at Freiburg this weekend but should be fit for their Champions League clash with Real Madrid next week, coach Vincent Kompany said Friday.

Kane missed England's friendly defeat by Japan this week with an ankle problem and has not recovered in time to face Freiburg on Saturday.

Bayern take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

"Harry trained well until Sunday, then he felt something in his ankle while with the national team," Kompany told reporters.

"That will have an impact on tomorrow's game -- he won't be available. Nevertheless, I'm positive about Tuesday.

"It's not great, I'd like him to play against Freiburg, but as things stand today that won't be possible."

Bayern lead second-placed Borussia Dortmund by nine points in the Bundesliga and can take another step towards a second straight title this week.

But they will be without Kane and his suspended understudy Nicolas Jackson.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund also confirmed that Raphael Guerreiro will leave the club at the end of the season, with Juventus reportedly interested in signing the Portugal full-back.

"Rapha will be leaving us. It wasn't easy because he's a great lad, has played a lot of good games, is very versatile - a great strength of his," said Freund.

"But we've always said that when we make a decision, we tell the lads, so that's what we've done now."

Guerreiro has scored 12 goals in 89 appearances for Bayern since signing from Dortmund three years ago.

