MacIntyre seizes Texas Open lead as Masters looms

LOS ANGELES (United States) (AFP) – Robert MacIntyre stormed to the top of the Texas Open leaderboard Friday with a superb 64 that put the Scot 14-under-par after two rounds of the US PGA Tour event.

Having eagled the par-five 14th hole, MacIntyre birdied four of his final five holes on day two to open up a commanding advantage with afternoon starters still on the course.

His nearest rival was Ludvig Aberg, who was in the clubhouse on 10-under.

MacIntryre's 130 is the lowest opening 36-hole score since the Texas Open moved to its current course, TPC San Antonio, in 2010.

Asked what had gone well for him on Friday, MacIntyre replied: "Everything."

"I've been driving the ball nice... Iron play today was exceptional, I would say. Hit a pure wedge shot on 17, I thought it was absolutely dynamite there," he said.

MacIntyre, ranked 11th in the world, will be among the contenders at next week's Masters, the first major of 2026.

He said he had entered the Texas Open to be "sharper going into Augusta," after having skipped San Antonio last year.

"I prefer playing my way in whether it's one, two, sometimes three events before a major," he said.

Elsewhere it was a day to forget for overnight leader Mark Hubbard, who had opened with a fine 65 on Thursday.

The American struck a 77 on Friday including six bogeys and a double bogey on the 5th, where he became trapped in the rough beyond the green.

