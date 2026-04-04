PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 20 runs in rain-shortened thriller

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars secured a 20-run victory over Multan Sultans in a rain-curtailed Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11 encounter at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, as a shortened 13-overs-per-side match produced a flurry of runs and late drama.

After a two-hour rain delay forced a revised format, Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner won the toss and opted to field first. The decision, however, proved costly as Lahore piled up a commanding 185/5, setting a daunting target of 186 in just 13 overs.

Lahore’s innings was built on a blistering start by their opening pair of Mohammad Naeem and Parvez Hossain Emon, who combined for an aggressive 86-run stand in just five overs.

Emon, taking full advantage of the fielding restrictions, hammered 45 off 19 deliveries, striking five sixes and two fours before being dismissed by debutant pacer Muhammad Ismail at the start of the sixth over.

Naeem continued the charge, forming a rapid 58-run partnership with Abdullah Shafique to maintain the momentum. The right-hander emerged as the top scorer with a 28-ball 60, decorated with four sixes and four boundaries.

Shafique contributed a brisk 33 off 14 balls, including three fours and two sixes, before falling in quick succession alongside Naeem as Multan attempted to regain control.

Peter Siddle and Faisal Akram chipped in with wickets, while Ismail finished with two scalps despite conceding heavily. Late boundaries from Sikandar Raza, who remained unbeaten on 13, ensured Lahore ended with an imposing total.

Chasing 186 in a drastically reduced contest, Multan Sultans faltered early as Steve Smith (9) and Josh Philippe (1) were dismissed within the powerplay, leaving the side struggling at 18 runs.

Shan Masood launched a counter-attacking effort alongside Sahibzada Farhan, adding 32 runs for the third wicket. Farhan scored 24 before falling to Mustafizur Rahman, who played a key role in Lahore’s bowling effort.

Masood kept Multan in contention with a rapid 44 off 18 balls, striking seven fours and a six, but his dismissal in the 10th over further dented the chase.

With the required rate climbing, captain Ashton Turner produced a spirited knock, remaining unbeaten on 52 from just 22 deliveries, including five sixes and two fours. He was supported by Arafat Minhas, who added 25 runs during a crucial 57-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Despite the late surge, Multan could only manage 165/5 at the end of their allotted 13 overs, falling 20 runs short and suffering their first defeat of the ongoing PSL season.

Mustafizur Rahman led Lahore’s bowling attack with figures of 2 for 37 in his three overs, delivering crucial breakthroughs at key moments. Ubaid Shah, Sikandar Raza and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi contributed with one wicket each to maintain pressure on the chasing side.

For Multan, debutant Muhammad Ismail stood out with two wickets, while Siddle and Akram claimed one apiece in a high-scoring encounter dominated by the bat.