Barcelona brush aside Real Madrid to make Women's Champions League semis

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (Reuters) - Barcelona blasted their way into the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League with a 6-0 thrashing of Real Madrid to give them a whopping ​12-2 aggregate victory over their Spanish rivals on Thursday, setting them up for ‌a last-four clash with German side Bayern Munich.

They will be joined in the semis by OL Lyonnes (formerly Olympique Lyonnais), who beat Bayern's compatriots VfL Wolfsburg 4-1 on aggregate after extra time to put them ​through to a meeting with reigning champions Arsenal.

Already leading 6-2 after last week's first ​leg, Barca showed no mercy in the second against Madrid, Alexia Putellas ⁠opening the scoring in the eighth minute and Caroline Graham Hansen adding a second seven ​minutes later to snuff out any hopes Madrid might have had of making a comeback.

Irene ​Paredes and Ewa Pajor added a goal each before the break, and 10 minutes into the second half Graham Hansen nabbed her second to pile on the misery for Madrid, with Esmee Brugts completing the ​rout in the 74th minute.

In the last of the four quarter-finals, Lyon trailed 1-0 from ​the first leg but scored in the 16th minute through a deflected Lily Yohannes strike to even ‌the ⁠aggregate score at 1-1. Despite a slew of chances they could not find a winning goal, and the game went to extra time.

Lyon then had a goal ruled out for offside before Melchie Dumornay fired home from close range to put the eight-time champions into the ​lead for the first ​time in the tie, ⁠and Damaris Egurrola added a second with a powerful header from a corner five minutes later.

With Wolfsburg tiring, Tabitha Chawinga put the ​icing on the cake for Lyon, slicing through the defence and rounding ​the keeper ⁠before firing home in the 119th minute to set up another meeting with Arsenal, who defeated them at last year's semi-final stage.

The inaugural final of the women's Europa Cup will be an ⁠all-Swedish ​affair after BK Hacken beat German side Eintracht Frankfurt ​3-1 on aggregate to set up a final over two legs against Stockholm club Hammarby, who beat Czech side ​Slavia Prague 2-0 on the night and 5-2 overall.