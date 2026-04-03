Abdullah Khurram Niazi steps down as PCB domestic cricket director

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Abdullah Khurram Niazi has resigned from his position as director of Domestic Cricket at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), sources confirmed.

Niazi shared a farewell message with domestic coaches, expressing gratitude for their support and collaboration.

“You are the backbone of our cricket structure. I have learned a great deal from your experience and cooperation. If I have caused any unintended inconvenience, I sincerely apologize,” he said.

He reflected on the past two years, highlighting the joint efforts made to improve cricket across Pakistan and praising the dedication, commitment, and passion of the domestic coaching staff.

During his tenure, Niazi introduced a performance-based culture, strengthened cricket structures, promoted school-level cricket, and worked to enhance the overall system.

Sources revealed that Niazi’s next assignment will be with the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

