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Asim Khan reaches final in World Squash Championship Asian Qualifier

Asim Khan reaches final in World Squash Championship Asian Qualifier
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Summary Asim Khan beats Hong Kong’s Mang Hang Tang in a thrilling semifinal to reach World Squash Championship Asian Qualifier final.

KUALA LUMPUR (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s squash player Asim Khan has secured a place in the final of the World Squash Championship Asian Qualifier.

In a thrilling semifinal match, Khan defeated Hong Kong’s Mang Hang Tang by three sets to two, showcasing resilience and skill under pressure.

The winner of the final will earn qualification for the main draw of the World Squash Championship, providing an important opportunity to compete at the global level.

 

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