Dembele leads PSG to victory ahead of Liverpool tie

PARIS (France) (AFP) – Ousmane Dembele scored twice, including a stunning opening goal on the volley, as Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for their Champions League quarter-final showdown with Liverpool by beating Toulouse 3-1 on Friday to cement their place at the top of Ligue 1.

Last year's Ballon d'Or winner smashed in a superb strike to give PSG the lead and then got the second from close range just after the half-hour mark, but in between Toulouse were gifted an equaliser after calamitous goalkeeping from home shot-stopper Matvey Safonov.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos wrapped up the win at the death, and the result ensures that Luis Enrique's side will finish the weekend on top of the French table. Their advantage is now four points from second-placed Lens, who play Lille away on Saturday.

"Today he showed why he is the Ballon d'Or," Luis Enrique said of Dembele. "That is why we love Ousmane."

PSG came into the weekend with a game in hand and their scheduled trip to title rivals Lens next week has been controversially postponed until May to allow them extra rest in between the two legs of the Liverpool Champions League tie.

The reigning European champions host Liverpool in the first leg of their quarter-final clash next Wednesday before going to Anfield for the return on Tuesday, April 14 in a tie that is a repeat of the last-16 encounter last season which PSG won on penalties.

"It was important for us to just manage this game, playing on a Friday after an international break, because it is always tricky," Luis Enrique added.

"These games can catch you out but I am very pleased with what I saw. It was difficult but I think we deserved the three points and that was important for us to keep the pressure on Lens."

Retaining the Champions League crown is the absolute priority for PSG, but they remain well on course to claim a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title, and a 12th in the last 14 years.

Toulouse, meanwhile, are in mid-table and their season will now be defined by the outcome of their French Cup semi-final tie away to Lens, set for April 21.

PSG gave a rest at kick-off to several players who had just returned from long trips away on international duty, including captain Marquinhos and the Portugal trio of Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Joao Neves.

SAFONOV HOWLER

Among the players coming into the line-up was Brazilian centre-back Lucas Beraldo, who was surprisingly selected in central midfield.

Dembele, who starred in the France side that beat Brazil in the United States last week, started a Ligue 1 game for just the eighth time this season.

He marked it in style with his strike to give PSG the lead midway through the first half, nonchalantly swinging out his left leg on the edge of the box to meet a Mark McKenzie clearance and send the ball soaring into the top corner.

Toulouse nevertheless drew level only four minutes later after a disastrous sequence of play by Safonov.

The Russian initially came racing out of his box to attempt a headed clearance, only to be completely caught out by the bounce of the ball.

He was saved by his defence who conceded a corner, but Safonov then failed to hold onto the resulting delivery and Danish defender Rasmus Nicolaisen gratefully headed in for Toulouse.

However, Safonov's blushes were soon saved by Dembele, who was left with an easy close-range finish on 33 minutes after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia nodded down a corner.

Dembele is now on his own as PSG's leading scorer this season on 14 goals in all competitions, with 10 coming in Ligue 1 including four against Toulouse.

The second half was almost entirely devoid of interest until Ramos swept in his team's third goal in injury time with a low shot from outside the area.

The Portuguese striker has now scored 12 goals in all competitions for his club this season, despite having started only 12 times.

