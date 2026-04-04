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Pakistan's Mahnoor Ali reaches final of International Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan's Mahnoor Ali reaches final of International Junior Squash Championship
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Summary Pakistan’s Mahnoor Ali reaches final of International Junior Squash Championship, defeating Singapore’s Jacinta Han; sister Saharish exits in semifinals.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s rising squash star Mahnoor Ali has secured a spot in the final of the International Junior Squash Championship.

In the semifinals held in Malaysian city of Kuala Lumpur, Mahnoor defeated Asia’s number one and second-seeded Singaporean, Jacinta Han, in a closely contested match.

Hailing from Peshawar, Mahnoor, the youngest of the Ali sisters, showcased exceptional skill, winning 3-2 and setting her sights on the championship trophy.

Her elder sister, Saharish Ali, lost 1-3 to Malaysia’s top-ranked Mohammad Khairul Nizam Misra in another exciting semifinal match.

The tournament is part of the Asian Junior Super Series.
 

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