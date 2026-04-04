PSL 11: Islamabad United seal victory over RawalPindiz after restricting them to 156

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Islamabad United registered a comprehensive victory over RawalPindiz in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, successfully chasing down a 157-run target after a disciplined bowling display restricted the newcomers to 156/7.

The result marked RawalPindiz’s third consecutive defeat in their maiden PSL campaign, while Islamabad United built momentum following their previous win, continuing their resurgence in the tournament.

Put in to bat first after Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan opted to field, RawalPindiz struggled for fluency early in their innings. Richard Gleeson provided an ideal start with the ball, dismissing Yasir Khan and skipper Mohammad Rizwan inside the first four overs, leaving the side reeling at 15/2.

Kamran Ghulam then led the recovery effort with a composed knock, stitching together a 51-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell for the third wicket. Mitchell contributed 19 off 15 balls before falling, while Ghulam brought up his third PSL half-century in confident fashion, reaching the milestone off 37 deliveries with a six off Shadab.

However, his innings was cut short soon after, as Faheem Ashraf had him caught behind for a 39-ball 50, which included six fours and two sixes. His dismissal triggered another slowdown, with RawalPindiz losing wickets at regular intervals during the middle overs.

Despite the setbacks, Abdullah Fazal added a useful 23, while Dian Forrester provided late impetus with an unbeaten 44, lifting the total to 156/7 in 20 overs. Extras contributed an additional six runs.

Islamabad United’s bowling unit delivered a collective effort, with Salman Irshad, Gleeson and Faheem Ashraf claiming two wickets each, while Imad Wasim chipped in with one, keeping the scoring rate in check throughout the innings.

In response, Islamabad United approached the chase with control and composure, successfully overhauling the 157-run target in 14.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The batting unit executed the chase efficiently, maintaining a strong scoring rate while minimising risks against a RawalPindiz attack that struggled to contain the flow of runs.

RawalPindiz’s bowlers found limited success, with Mohammad Amir, Jalat Khan and Rishad Hossain picking up a wicket each, but the target proved insufficient to mount serious pressure on the three-time champions.

The fall of wickets at 58, 92 and 112 did little to derail Islamabad United’s progress, as the chase remained firmly under control throughout.

With this result, Islamabad United continue to strengthen their position in the PSL 11 standings, while RawalPindiz remain in search of their first victory in the tournament.