Fan dies in fall at Mexico City stadium reopening

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A man died in Mexico City's newly renovated ​Estadio Banorte on Saturday after ‌falling from a box seat area shortly before the stadium's reopening match, ​security officials said.

The accident occurred ​just as the venue, known ⁠as the Azteca Stadium, hosted ​a friendly between Mexico and Portugal. ​The match is intended to serve as a stress test for the facility ​after an around-the-clock construction push to ​meet Saturday's deadline.

The stadium, scheduled to hold the ‌opening ⁠ceremony on June 11, is to be the first to host matches in three different World ​Cups.

Authorities said ​the ⁠man was intoxicated. He attempted to jump from ​the second-level box seats to ​the ⁠first level by climbing along the exterior of the structure before ⁠falling ​to the ground ​floor, they said.