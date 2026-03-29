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Fan dies in fall at Mexico City stadium reopening

Fan dies in fall at Mexico City stadium reopening
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Summary The accident occurred ​just as the venue, known ⁠as the Azteca Stadium, hosted ​a friendly between Mexico and Portugal

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A man died in Mexico City's newly renovated ​Estadio Banorte on Saturday after ‌falling from a box seat area shortly before the stadium's reopening match, ​security officials said.

The accident occurred ​just as the venue, known as the Azteca Stadium, hosted ​a friendly between Mexico and Portugal. ​The match is intended to serve as a stress test for the facility ​after an around-the-clock construction push to ​meet Saturday's deadline.

The stadium, scheduled to hold the ‌opening ceremony on June 11, is to be the first to host matches in three different World ​Cups.

Authorities said ​the man was intoxicated. He attempted to jump from ​the second-level box seats to ​the first level by climbing along the exterior of the structure before falling ​to the ground ​floor, they said.

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