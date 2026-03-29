Kimi Antonelli leads 1-2 Mercedes qualifying for Japanese Grand Prix

SUZUKA (Reuters) – Formula 1 teen sensation Kimi Antonelli of Italy grabbed his second consecutive pole position when he was fastest in qualifying in ​advance of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, Japan.

The ‌19-year-old became the youngest driver ever to earn an F1 pole position last week and went on to win the first F1 race of ​his career when he came out on top at the ​Chinese Grand Prix last Sunday at Shanghai, China.

Antonelli's latest ⁠pole, at the 3.6-mile Suzuka Circuit, came after a top ​lap of 1-minute, 28.778 seconds and was just ahead of Mercedes ​teammate George Russell of Great Britain. Australia's Oscar Piastri of McLaren-Mercedes was third.

"It was a good session, I'm happy with it," Antonelli said. "I think I ​was able to improve lap by lap. That first Q3 lap ​was good. Second lap was looking strong but then at Turn 11, I ‌locked ⁠up and lost quite a bit of time so it was a shame.

"I was a bit annoyed with that but (I got) pole position. I felt good in the car, felt good with ​the track, and ​now focusing on (Sunday's ⁠race)."

It is now the three pole positions in three races for Mercedes after Russell captured the ​pole at the season-opening event at Australia. Russell ​won at ⁠Australia and leads the drivers' standings after two races with 51 points, while Antonelli (47) is a close second.

"It's just trying to keep ⁠this ​momentum and keep on trying to improve ​and squeeze a bit of performance every time without overdoing it," Antonelli said. "I think ​overall I'm getting a good feeling with the car."