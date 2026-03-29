Djokovic withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters

(Reuters) – Two-times champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ​Monte-Carlo Masters, tournament organisers said.

The 38-year-old Serb pulled out of the clay-court event ​ after also withdrawing from ​the ongoing Miami Open with ⁠a right shoulder injury.

Djokovic last ​competed at Indian Wells earlier ​this month, where he was beaten by defending champion Jack Draper ​in the round of ​16.

The 24-times Grand Slam winner captured the ‌Monte-Carlo ⁠Masters titles in 2013 and 2015.

American world number seven Taylor Fritz also withdrew from ​the ​tournament due ⁠to injury on Thursday.

The 2026 edition of ​the Monte-Carlo Masters is ​scheduled ⁠to run from April 5-12, with world number one ⁠Carlos ​Alcaraz set to ​defend his title.