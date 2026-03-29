Italian teenager Antonelli wins Japanese GP to take championship lead

SUZUKA, Japan (Reuters) – Mercedes driver ​Kimi Antonelli won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday to clinch his ‌second straight Formula One victory and become the youngest-ever championship leader at the age of 19.

The Italian, who had started from pole but quickly dropped back to sixth, crossed the line 13.7 seconds ​clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the podium.

His ​Mercedes teammate George Russell crossed the line fourth with world champion Lando ⁠Norris fifth in the other McLaren ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Antonelli's win at ​Suzuka came on the heels of his victory in China and gave him a nine-point ​lead over Russell in the overall standings. It also made him the first Italian to win two F1 races in a row since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Antonelli inherited the lead when his ​rivals, including teammate Russell, pitted for fresh tyres shortly before a heavy crash by ​Haas racer Oliver Bearman triggered a safety car.

That gave Antonelli the chance to pit and keep ‌the ⁠lead, leaving Russell, who had stopped just a lap earlier, cursing his luck.

"I was lucky with the safety car but the pace was unbelievable in the end," said Antonelli on the team radio.

"We definitely dodged a bullet today,” his race engineer responded.

Bearman was given ​the all-clear by ​doctors after limping away ⁠from the high-speed crash, which came after he closed rapidly on Franco Colapinto’s Alpine and went onto the grass before sliding into the ​barriers hard.

He was given an X-ray at the circuit’s medical ​center which ⁠revealed a right knee contusion but no fractures, a Haas spokesperson said.

Norris also pitted under the safety car to move up to third but he was unable to hang on ⁠to ​the podium spot.

Pierre Gasly was seventh for Alpine while ​Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen salvaged some points in eighth.

Liam Lawson was ninth for Racing ​Bulls with Esteban Ocon 10th in his Haas.