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Lahore Qalandars add Ryan Burl to squad ahead of PSL 11 opener

Lahore Qalandars add Ryan Burl to squad ahead of PSL 11 opener
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Summary Lahore Qalandars complete PSL 11 squad with Zimbabwean all-rounder Ryan Burl. Season opens today vs Hyderabad Kingsmen; fans barred due to regional tensions and energy measures

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Lahore Qalandars have finalized their squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 by including Zimbabwean all-rounder Ryan Burl.

Burl is a left-handed batsman and a capable leg-spinner, adding depth to the team’s lineup.

The PSL 11 season begins today (Thursday), with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on the newly joined Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match.

Due to regional tensions and government decisions aimed at preventing energy shortages, fans will not be allowed to attend the matches in the stadium.

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