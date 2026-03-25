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Beerensteyn goal gives Wolfsburg edge over Lyon in Women's Champions League

Beerensteyn goal gives Wolfsburg edge over Lyon in Women's Champions League
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Summary A first half goal from Dutch striker Lineth Beerensteyn was enough for Wolfsburg to snatch a precious 1-0 win over Lyon in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final.

PARIS (France) (AFP) – A first half goal from Dutch striker Lineth Beerensteyn was enough for Wolfsburg to snatch a precious 1-0 win over Lyon in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final in Germany on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old pounced after 14 minutes to hit the eight-time champions on the break and give the Germans a slender lead ahead of next week's second leg in France.

"The difference was that we were really strong collectively," Beerensteyn told UEFA.

"We fought for every metre, for every goal, and in the end we won 1-0. I'm so proud of this team. It was an amazing performance today.

"If we show the same spirit (in the second leg) as we did today, we can make it very difficult."

Lyon, looking to win the title for the first time since 2022, began strongly and dominated early possession but the home side took the lead against the run of play.

Germany's Vivien Endemann intercepted and drove down the left side before sliding the ball across Beerensteyn.

The Dutch striker had to adjust to collect the pass slightly behind her before shooting off her right foot, a deflection wrong-footing Chilean Christiane Endler in the Lyon goal. It was Beerensteyn's fifth goal of the Champions League campaign.

The French side, who beat Wolfsburg 3-1 in the league phase, continued to have the better of the possession but Wolfsburg, whose two Champions League titles came back-to-back in 2013 and 2014, were sharper on the break.

On the half-hour, Endler had to move quickly to beat away Ella Peddemors' left-footed shot, with veteran defender Wendie Renard, facing Wolfsburg for the 12th time in the Champions League, clattering the ball away to safety.

Ada Hegerberg almost levelled two minutes into the second half, her header denied by Ella Peddemors who headed clear on the goal line.

Just before the hour, Kadidiatou Diani also went close for Lyon, her low shot across goal rebounding off the foot of the Wolfsburg post.

Lyon continued to press for the equaliser with Marie-Antoinette Katoto glancing wide just before the final whistle.

"It's true there's some disappointment but we know it's only the first match, there are still 90 minutes left," Lyon defender Ashley Lawrence told L'Equipe.

"Now it's up to us to analyse things and come back stronger. There were positives as well, we created chances, we even hit the post."

The second leg is in Lyon on Thursday April 2 with the winner set to face Arsenal or Chelsea in the semi-finals.
 

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