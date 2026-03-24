74-year-old Naseemuddin breaks third Guinness World Record for Pakistan

KARACHI (Web Desk) - 74-year-old Pakistani Naseemuddin has completed a Guinness World Records hat-trick, securing his third global record breaking 38 marble tiles with an egg held in his hand.

The Guinness World Records officially recognized the Karachi resident from Shah Faisal Colony, the oldest welder in the city. Naseemuddin broke 38 marble tiles with an egg held in his hand, surpassing the previous record of 30 marble tiles. Confirmation of the new record has been received via email and updated on the official Guinness World Records website.

Previously, Naseemuddin set a world record by breaking 163 walnuts with a hammer and another for crushing an apple with one hand. His granddaughter, grandson, son, and daughter-in-law have also achieved Guinness World Records for Pakistan.

Naseemuddin is the father of Rashid Naseem, who holds the record for creating the most world records for Pakistan. Dedicating his latest achievement to the Pakistan Army, Naseemuddin said, “This record is for all my fellow countrymen who love our nation. At 74, I take pride in making Pakistan’s name shine globally, along with my family.”