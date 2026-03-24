'Khelenge Beat Pe': Atif Aslam, Aima Baig lead exciting new PSL 11 anthem

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has officially released the anthem for its eleventh edition, signalling the start of another thrilling chapter in the nation’s premier T20 cricket tournament.

Titled Khelenge Beat Pe, the anthem features music from renowned Pakistani singers Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, Daniya Kanwal, and the celebrated Sabri Sisters – Anam and Saman – bringing a blend of soulful vocals and energetic beats to capture the spirit of the league.

The theme of the anthem, Beat Pe Khelenge, celebrates cricket as a unifying force and reflects the PSL’s journey over the past decade, highlighting its expansion to eight teams for the first time.

PSL 11

PSL 11 is scheduled to begin on March 26 at Lahore’s Qaddafi Stadium, with the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, taking on the debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen. According to the new schedule, all matches will be held in Lahore and Karachi, marking a streamlined approach to hosting the season’s fixtures.

Since its inception in 2016, the PSL has become more than just a cricket tournament; it has evolved into a national celebration of sport, culture, and passion. Each year, the league draws millions of fans, connecting generations through the excitement of world-class T20 cricket.

The 11th season marks a historic expansion to eight teams, reflecting the league’s success and commitment to promoting competitive cricket across Pakistan.

Khelenge Beat Pe

Atif Aslam, who previously led the 2022 anthem Agay Dekh, returns with his distinctive voice, bringing energy and emotional depth to the track. He is joined by Aima Baig, a critically acclaimed singer, Daniya Kanwal, a rising rap sensation, and the iconic Sabri Sisters, who together add a unique blend of traditional and modern sounds.

The anthem vividly portrays Pakistan’s enduring love for cricket, celebrating the sport that continues to dominate the hearts of millions. Its rhythmic composition and lyrics embody the league’s motto, creating a soundtrack that resonates with fans and amplifies the excitement ahead of the season.