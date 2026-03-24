Swiatek splits with coach Fissette after early Miami exit

WARSAW (AFP) – Iga Swiatek announced on Monday that she had parted ways with her coach Wim Fissette following her second-round exit at the Miami Open.

Following quarter-final defeats at the Australian Open, the Doha Open and Indian Wells, six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek continued her uncertain start to the 2026 season with a three-set loss to Magda Linette in her opening match in Miami.

"Sometimes life and sport bring moments like this... Miami was challenging for me. I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court," the Pole said on Instagram.

"I've also learned a lot of important lessons and I think that's very human.

"That being said, after many months of working together with my coach Wim Fissette I've decided to take a different path."

The 24-year-old thanked the Belgian for "his support, experience, and everything we achieved together - including one of my biggest dreams in sport".

Swiatek and Fissette joined forces in October 2024 and, working alongside the 46-year-old, Swiatek claimed the title at Wimbledon for the first time in her career, despite having mixed fortunes earlier in 2025 on her surface of choice, clay.

"Wim, thank you for this time and for the lessons I've learned thanks to you. I wish you all the best - both professionally and personally," Swiatek added.

"The rest of my team remains unchanged. I know there are many questions, but I'll let you know what's next at the right time. I'm taking a moment to take care of myself, process this experience, and prepare for a new chapter."

She will start that chapter one place further down the rankings after being leapfrogged by Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina in the world number two spot.

