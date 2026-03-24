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Arsenal's White gets first England call-up since 2022

Arsenal's White gets first England call-up since 2022
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Summary Arsenal defender Ben White has been called up to the England squad for the first time since the 2022 World Cup.

LONDON (AFP) – Arsenal defender Ben White has been called up to the England squad for the first time since the 2022 World Cup.

The 28-year-old right-back has not featured for the national team since leaving the camp in Qatar for personal reasons.

He subsequently made himself unavailable for selection for the remainder of Gareth Southgate's spell in charge.

But he is back in the fold for friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, after Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah withdrew from Thomas Tuchel's 35-man squad with an injury.

White has won four England caps, last featuring in a 3-0 win against Ivory Coast in March 2022.

There is still no place in the squad for Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is also a right-back.

White's Gunners teammate Eberechi Eze is also out of the camp and has been replaced by Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes, 28, who won his only previous cap six years ago.

England host Uruguay at Wembley on Friday, with a match to follow against Japan on March 31.
 

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