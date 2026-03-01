Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026 to focus on Test revival

LONDON (Web Desk) - England batter Ben Duckett has pulled out of his IPL 2026 deal with Delhi Capitals (DC) in a bid to rediscover his form and save his Test career after a poor Ashes series.

Duckett has never previously played in the IPL and was signed for INR 2 crore (£160,000 approx.) at December's auction. But he was not a guaranteed starter, with competition from Pathum Nissanka for an overseas spot, and has opted to withdraw from the tournament and will instead play for Nottinghamshire in the early stages of the County Championship season.

Duckett's last-minute withdrawal is expected to earn him a two-year ban from the IPL, after franchises voted last year to penalise overseas players who pull out of their contracts at short notice. Duckett's England team-mate Harry Brook is serving a similar ban after withdrawing from his deal, also with DC, shortly before the start of the 2025 season.

"It was a very difficult decision, and I want to apologise to everyone at Delhi that I won't be coming," Duckett told the Telegraph. "I felt it was going to be a great opportunity when I put myself in the auction, and for a franchise like Delhi to pick me up was amazing. I was buzzing. It's the best competition in the world with the best players, and would have been an amazing experience.

"I don't know if I'm potentially saying goodbye to the IPL, having never played in it. With the age I am now [31], it might be tough for me, but I hope one day I'm able to represent Delhi. But I've thought a lot about this, and know it's the right decision for my career."

Duckett was considered one of the world's leading all-format openers after England's drawn Test series against India last summer but has struggled badly for form ever since. He has scored a single half-century in 28 domestic and international innings across formats since the start of the Hundred last August, and managed 202 runs in ten innings during England's 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia.

He was England's spare batter throughout the T20 World Cup, and said that he needed time to "process" a difficult winter rather than heading straight back to India after a few days at home with his young family.

He will spend time training with Peter Moores, Nottinghamshire's head coach, and said that he would aim to be "in the best shape of my life" ahead of England's three-match Test series against New Zealand in June, with the help of ECB strength and conditioning coach Peter Sim.

"I've made this decision on my own accord," Duckett said. "I've spent a lot of time away from home in different places, and it felt like the best thing for me to do to be ready to play for England is to be here right now, at home, refreshing my mind and body. More importantly, play some four-day cricket for Notts, and try to find that form I had last summer.

"I could have gone to the IPL, spent time on the sidelines, then rushed back into the Test summer. I wouldn't have time to process the winter, learn from mistakes, and go back to the drawing board with Notts.

"I'm desperate to play all three formats for England for as long as I can," he added. "This is a decision I hope I will look back on in ten years and see as a pivotal moment in my career, and the right decision. I will be doing everything I can to be ready for England."

Mick Newell, Nottinghamshire's director of cricket, said the club were "supportive and fully understanding" of Duckett's decision. "We are obviously very pleased to see him become unexpectedly available for us in the early part of the 2026 season, and we will continue to give him our full support in his career," Newell said.

Duckett also addressed for the first time the video that emerged before the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG showing him inebriated during England's mid-series break to Noosa, after the ECB pledged to put a greater focus on the team's professionalism on Monday.

"The build-up to the Boxing Day Test was one of the toughest moments of my career, but I'm so grateful for the support I received from England and Rob Key," Duckett said. "I am sorry for that incident. It was not professional and shouldn't have happened. There is no hiding away from it."

