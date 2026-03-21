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South Africa's Reeza Hendricks joins Karachi Kings squad

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks joins Karachi Kings squad
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Summary South African batter Reeza Hendricks joins Karachi Kings, replacing Johnson Charles as the franchise looks to strengthen its batting line-up.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – South African batter Reeza Hendricks has been added to the Karachi Kings squad, in a move aimed at strengthening the team’s batting resources during the ongoing tournament.

The 34-year-old right-handed opener replaces Johnson Charles, who is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Hendricks brings considerable experience in T20 cricket, having represented South Africa national cricket team at the international level. Known for his aggressive approach at the top of the order, he has built a reputation as a dependable opener capable of delivering impactful starts.

His inclusion is expected to add depth and stability to Karachi Kings’ batting line-up as the franchise seeks to improve its overall performance in the competition. Team management has been actively working to create a more balanced squad in response to recent challenges.

Hendricks first came into the spotlight as part of South Africa’s squad in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup, where the team reached the final. He made his international debut in 2014 and has since established himself as a prominent figure in the T20 format, known for his consistency and attacking stroke play.

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