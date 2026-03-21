Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Babar Azam turns chef, shares Eid sweet-making video

Babar Azam turns chef, shares Eid sweet-making video
Updated on

Summary Babar Azam cooks traditional ‘seviyan and ‘sheer khurma’ for Eid, sharing a video on Instagram; fans shower the Pakistan cricket captain with festive wishes.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam took on a different role this Eidul Fitre, stepping into the kitchen to prepare traditional sweets.

The star batter shared a video on Instagram showing himself cooking “seviyan” (vermicelli) and making the classic “sheer khurma”.

Captioning the video as his “sweet Eid signature,” Babar delighted fans with his festive culinary efforts.

The post quickly received wishes and warm greetings from his followers, who appreciated seeing a personal and lighthearted side of the national cricket hero.

Babar Azam, widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s finest batsmen, continues to inspire fans both on and off the field, combining his cricketing excellence with a relatable and charming public persona.
 

Browse Topics
Sports

Related News

Alisson ruled out of Brazil squad due to injury
Cristiano Ronaldo extends eid wishes to Muslim around the world
Gauff rallies to avance at Miami Open
Man Utd held by Bournemouth after Maguire sees red
Featured

Imran Khan misses Eid prayers at Adiala jail amid security restrictions

Armed Forces chiefs extend Eid greetings to nation

No petrol or diesel increase this Eid: PM Shehbaz rejects proposed fuel hike amid global crisis

Sri Lanka says no to US warplanes amid regional tensions

Gold prices drop by Rs8,100 per tola