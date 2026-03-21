Babar Azam turns chef, shares Eid sweet-making video

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam took on a different role this Eidul Fitre, stepping into the kitchen to prepare traditional sweets.

The star batter shared a video on Instagram showing himself cooking “seviyan” (vermicelli) and making the classic “sheer khurma”.

Captioning the video as his “sweet Eid signature,” Babar delighted fans with his festive culinary efforts.

The post quickly received wishes and warm greetings from his followers, who appreciated seeing a personal and lighthearted side of the national cricket hero.

Babar Azam, widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s finest batsmen, continues to inspire fans both on and off the field, combining his cricketing excellence with a relatable and charming public persona.

