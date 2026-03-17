MCC comments on Salman Agha's run-out in Bangladesh ODI

Summary MCC confirms Salman Ali Agha was correctly run out in Dhaka ODI; umpires’ decision upheld, collision doesn’t make ball dead, ICC gives Salman a level-one code of conduct point.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has clarified the rules surrounding the run-out controversy involving Pakistan batsman Salman Ali Agha in a recent One Day International in Dhaka.

According to MCC, Salman Ali Agha was indeed run out as per the laws of cricket. During the incident, Salman was outside the crease while the ball was still in the crease.

MCC further explained that a batsman is not allowed to pick up the ball without permission from the fielding side.

The club added that a collision between players does not automatically render the ball dead, although, in the spirit of cricket, Bangladesh could have chosen to withdraw their appeal.

MCC confirmed that the umpires’ decision was fully in line with the rules, leaving no alternative course of action.

The controversy arose when Bangladesh captain Mahdi Hasan Miraz ran out Salman at the non-striker’s end. Salman Ali Agha reacted angrily and briefly left the field in protest.

Following the incident, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a level-one code of conduct penalty against Salman, awarding him one demerit point for breaching the player conduct code.

