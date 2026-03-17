Gavaskar condemns Indian-owned franchise for signing Pakistan bowler

Summary "The fees that they pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government, which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians," he wrote

NEW DELHI (AFP) – India cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has alleged that the signing of Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed by an Indian-owned Hundred franchise in England "indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians".

Players from Pakistan have not featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009 because of deep-seated diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

There was speculation that Pakistan players involved at the inaugural Hundred auction in London would be subject to a "shadow ban", with IPL-affiliated teams refusing to bid for them.

That did not come to pass, but Sunrisers Leeds – from the same group that controls IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad – faced a fierce social media backlash after last week clinching a deal for Abrar, paying £190,000 ($252,000) for his services.

Former India captain Gavaskar, 76, launched a blistering attack in a weekend column for the Indian newspaper Mid-Day.

"The fees that they pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government, which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians," he wrote.

"Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary of the entity that is making the payment, if the owner is Indian then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties."

Three other Hundred franchises – MI London, Manchester Super Giants and Southern Brave – are at least part-owned by companies that control IPL teams.

Usman Tariq, the only other Pakistani player bought in auction, was picked up by American-backed Birmingham Phoenix.

The England and Wales Cricket Board last month issued a statement saying all eight franchises in the 100-ball-a-side competition were committed to selection based solely on performances.

India and Pakistan, who were engaged in a deadly conflict in May last year, have not played a bilateral series in more than a decade and meet only in global or regional tournaments.

"There's still time to undo the wrong and hopefully wiser counsels will prevail," added Gavaskar, the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.