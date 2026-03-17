Jalat Khan to replace Injured Zaman Khan for Pindiz in PSL 11

Summary Pindiz replaces injured Zaman Khan with 23-year-old pacer Jalat Khan for PSL Season 11, praising his T20 record and wishing Zaman a speedy recovery.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pindiz franchise has named young pacer Jalat Khan as a replacement for injured fast bowler Zaman Khan for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11.

The decision comes after a major setback to the team’s pace attack, as Zaman Khan was ruled out of the tournament following a shoulder dislocation sustained during a match in the National T20 Cup.

Jalat Khan, a 23-year-old fast bowler from Layyah, has been drafted into the squad as the franchise looks to strengthen its bowling lineup ahead of the new season of the Pakistan Super League.

Previously associated with Lahore Qalandars, Jalat has built a reputation as an effective T20 bowler. In 14 matches, he has claimed 25 wickets while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.40, highlighting his ability to deliver breakthroughs while keeping the scoring rate under control.

In a statement, the Pindiz management expressed solidarity with Zaman Khan and wished him a speedy recovery.

“The entire Pindiz family stands with him during this difficult time and wishes him a full and swift recovery. His energy, passion and commitment embody the spirit of the team, and we look forward to seeing him back on the field soon,” the franchise said.

Meanwhile, the team welcomed Jalat Khan to the squad, expressing confidence that the young pacer would make a valuable contribution in the upcoming season.

The franchise is now expected to begin preparations for integrating the young fast bowler into the squad as it gears up for the next edition of the Pakistan Super League.